BlackRock Inc. Buys 7,565,600 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 88.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,096,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,565,600 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.54% of Vontier worth $487,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at $916,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at $490,000. 89.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $34.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.61. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.91. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 4.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

