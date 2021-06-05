BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,800,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,049 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.42% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $487,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,218,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,915,000 after acquiring an additional 39,573,036 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $126,989,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,112,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,680,000 after buying an additional 4,501,253 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 20.8% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 22,498,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,996,000 after buying an additional 3,880,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,032,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,208,000 after buying an additional 3,480,167 shares during the period. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $15.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.25. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. China Renaissance Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.87.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.