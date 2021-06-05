BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,573,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 452,163 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 17.44% of Matson worth $505,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Matson by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,392 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 25,775 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 40.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,407 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter worth about $402,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Matson in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matson in the first quarter worth about $430,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Matson alerts:

Shares of MATX opened at $62.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.98. Matson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.01 and a 52 week high of $79.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $711.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.05 million. Matson had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 10.71%. Equities research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.72%.

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Matson in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $309,800.00. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $166,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 78,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,195,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,532 shares of company stock worth $2,069,938. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.