BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,511,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,283 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.64% of Regal Beloit worth $500,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RBC. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,879,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,799,000 after buying an additional 666,479 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Regal Beloit by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 697,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,656,000 after acquiring an additional 293,811 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 567,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,644,000 after purchasing an additional 14,941 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,798,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,924,000 after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

In other Regal Beloit news, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $709,268.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at $742,193.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $439,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at $648,858.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RBC. Zacks Investment Research raised Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $141.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.18. Regal Beloit Co. has a 12-month low of $78.22 and a 12-month high of $159.64.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $814.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Regal Beloit Co. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.