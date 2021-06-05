BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,862,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 342,638 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.72% of Walker & Dunlop worth $499,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Precept Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 310.5% during the 4th quarter. Precept Management LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 507,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after buying an additional 54,104 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

In other Walker & Dunlop news, CFO Stephen P. Theobald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,852,205.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,087 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $856,898.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 149,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,877,364.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,287 shares of company stock valued at $2,196,451 in the last three months. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WD opened at $100.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.58. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.14 and a 12-month high of $114.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 206.85, a quick ratio of 206.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.50 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.