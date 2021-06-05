BlackRock Inc. Has $487.49 Million Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,374,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,177,751 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.94% of Vertiv worth $487,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 3,725.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $25.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.67.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.44.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

