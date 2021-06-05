BlackRock Inc. Has $497.84 Million Position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,731,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,832 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.18% of Zai Lab worth $497,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,189,000 after purchasing an additional 22,491 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZLAB opened at $171.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.56 and a beta of 1.15. Zai Lab Limited has a 52-week low of $67.51 and a 52-week high of $193.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.13.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William Ki Chul Cho sold 8,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total transaction of $1,546,150.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,416 shares in the company, valued at $9,261,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 50,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $6,408,432.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,008,653 shares in the company, valued at $127,281,922.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 294,418 shares of company stock valued at $46,637,183.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.37.

Zai Lab Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

