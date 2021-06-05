BlackRock Inc. Has $498.35 Million Stock Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,368,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 813,615 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 12.18% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $498,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 114,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 11,481 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 364,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 50,568 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 384,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,242,000 after purchasing an additional 36,679 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $29.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.98. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $30.97. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -733.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $192.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. Analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,962,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HPP. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.31.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

