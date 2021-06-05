BlackRock Inc. Has $502.52 Million Stock Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,132,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,136,181 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.36% of Janus Henderson Group worth $502,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 122.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 218,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 120,244 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 354,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,040,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,187,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 15.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 284,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after acquiring an additional 38,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.32.

Shares of JHG opened at $39.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.46. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $39.69.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.50%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

