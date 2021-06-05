BlackRock Inc. Has $506.29 Million Stake in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,893,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 972,278 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 12.40% of Covetrus worth $506,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Covetrus by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Covetrus in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Covetrus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Covetrus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $72,894.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,519.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Ellis sold 15,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $464,352.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at $83,534.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,542 shares of company stock worth $1,067,424 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVET stock opened at $26.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -334.08, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.05. Covetrus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $40.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVET. Zacks Investment Research raised Covetrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Covetrus in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

