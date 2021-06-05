BlackRock Inc. Has $508.10 Million Stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,516,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,325 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 16.73% of Integer worth $508,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the 1st quarter worth about $8,144,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Integer by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,993 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Integer by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 25,091 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Integer by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Integer in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Integer stock opened at $85.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.23. Integer Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.37 and a fifty-two week high of $98.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.87 and a beta of 1.35.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $290.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.10 million. Integer had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 6.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 2,100 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $199,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,098.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

