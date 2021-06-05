BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,943,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 910,934 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.22% of Leggett & Platt worth $499,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 82,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 28,531 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 10.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter valued at about $598,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 579.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 7,631 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 302,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,823,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $54.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.80. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.12%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LEG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

In related news, Director Judy C. Odom sold 15,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $859,777.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,867,339.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $56,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,528.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,677 shares of company stock worth $1,282,302 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

