BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,655,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 86,687 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.30% of RLI worth $519,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of RLI by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,345,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in RLI in the fourth quarter worth about $1,194,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in RLI by 513.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 9,684 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in RLI by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 53,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 164,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RLI shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on RLI from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

RLI stock opened at $103.91 on Friday. RLI Corp. has a 12 month low of $74.84 and a 12 month high of $117.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.09 million. RLI had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 11.48%. RLI’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.61%.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

