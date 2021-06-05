BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,054,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.34% of Twist Bioscience worth $502,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.72, for a total value of $279,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,295,084.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.60, for a total transaction of $35,798.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,903,060.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,627 shares of company stock valued at $13,903,599 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $96.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.16. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.50 and a fifty-two week high of $214.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.55 and a beta of 0.69.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 109.15%. The company had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on TWST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Twist Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST).

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.