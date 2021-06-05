BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,331,129 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 135,944 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 16.34% of Gibraltar Industries worth $487,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 202.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 634.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 23.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter worth about $210,000. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, Director Linda Kristine Myers acquired 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.71 per share, for a total transaction of $74,757.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,610.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Jeffrey J. Watorek sold 4,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $432,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,511 shares in the company, valued at $308,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROCK opened at $75.95 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $103.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.71.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.75 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.