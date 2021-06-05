BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,149,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 68,621 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.65% of CoreSite Realty worth $497,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,427,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,422,000 after purchasing an additional 24,301 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 670,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,829,000 after purchasing an additional 83,689 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 616,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,203,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 588,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,774,000 after buying an additional 40,871 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $38,766.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,461.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $486,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,583,912.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,555 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,919 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.44.

CoreSite Realty stock opened at $125.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 63.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.23. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $107.23 and a 12-month high of $141.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.42.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.63 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 93.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is currently 92.66%.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

