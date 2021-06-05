BlackRock Inc. Makes New Investment in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,345,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,417,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.68% of Travel + Leisure at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,216,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth approximately $54,927,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,808,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,234,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $18,747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TNL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $64.25 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12 month low of $25.78 and a 12 month high of $68.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.94 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.98.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.13 million. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is -127.66%.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $410,316.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $39,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,959 shares of company stock valued at $585,113 over the last 90 days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

