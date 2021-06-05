BlackRock Inc. Purchases 1,174,843 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,877,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174,843 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.41% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $510,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $67,456.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack Engelkes sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $95,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 145,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,991,648.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,808 shares of company stock worth $272,042 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $27.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.54. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $29.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.29 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 38.17%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.27%.

HOMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

