BlackRock Inc. Purchases 1,285,208 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 87.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,755,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285,208 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Airbnb worth $517,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $522,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,936,000. Institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 47,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $6,558,055.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 394,839 shares in the company, valued at $54,077,149.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,522 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $340,848.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,424,795.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 974,221 shares of company stock valued at $133,454,270. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.97.

ABNB opened at $150.73 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.54.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.99 million. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

