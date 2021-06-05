BlackRock Inc. Purchases 248,634 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,027,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248,634 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.93% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $492,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

NASDAQ GT opened at $20.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.56. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $20.70.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GT shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.