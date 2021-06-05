BlackRock Inc. Purchases 253,984 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,695,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,984 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.39% of Stericycle worth $519,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 1,581.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,379,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,113 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth about $56,667,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,354,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,907,000 after acquiring an additional 310,457 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Stericycle by 3.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,600,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,596,000 after acquiring an additional 308,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,443,000. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stericycle stock opened at $77.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -596.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.14 and a 52 week high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.17 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

