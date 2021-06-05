BlackRock Inc. Purchases 347,063 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,702,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.99% of Arcosa worth $501,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,868,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 3,536.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 893,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,171,000 after purchasing an additional 869,138 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Arcosa by 2,088.5% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 31,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 30,242 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 12,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti lowered Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Gabelli upgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, G.Research raised Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 3,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $235,386.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,086.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 10,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $686,765.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,881.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,051. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACA opened at $60.15 on Friday. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.01.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 4.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

