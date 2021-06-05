BlackRock Inc. Purchases 711,972 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,391,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 711,972 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 16.21% of Wolverine World Wide worth $513,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 62.2% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Wolverine World Wide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $34.89 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.58 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.92 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.98.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $510.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.32 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 6.01% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

In other news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 6,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $226,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,515.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $56,384.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,391.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,213 shares of company stock worth $1,594,637. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

