BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,122,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 175,385 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 12.31% of The Brink’s worth $485,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in The Brink’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in The Brink’s by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in The Brink’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in The Brink’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in The Brink’s during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of The Brink’s in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

BCO opened at $73.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.78. The Brink’s Company has a 1-year low of $37.08 and a 1-year high of $84.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.13.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.96 million. The Brink’s had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 0.74%. The Brink’s’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from The Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

In related news, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $415,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

