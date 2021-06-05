BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,377,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,584 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.36% of Semtech worth $509,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Semtech by 6,337.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $67.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 73.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.63. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $48.50 and a twelve month high of $83.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Semtech from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Semtech from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.64.

In other Semtech news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 7,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $565,509.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,525.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $350,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,298.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,263,726. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

