BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,965,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374,447 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.11% of Aramark worth $489,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aramark by 11.0% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ARMK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aramark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Aramark stock opened at $35.96 on Friday. Aramark has a 1 year low of $20.31 and a 1 year high of $43.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.23.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aramark will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently -258.82%.

In other news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $419,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,480.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $3,969,756.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 301,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,666,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

