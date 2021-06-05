BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,156,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,230,807 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.13% of Alcoa worth $492,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AA. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,341,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter worth $485,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 475.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Alcoa by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 424,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period.

NYSE AA opened at $38.84 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.24.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. Alcoa’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

In other news, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,114,293.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $87,091.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,192.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 301,370 shares of company stock worth $10,214,547.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

