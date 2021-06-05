BlackRock Inc. Sells 202,297 Shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,233,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 202,297 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.47% of CoreLogic worth $493,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 6.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in CoreLogic by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 22,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CoreLogic by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of CoreLogic by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreLogic in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CLGX opened at $80.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.15. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $90.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.64.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $422.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.52 million. CoreLogic had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 38.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

CoreLogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

