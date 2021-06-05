BlackRock Inc. Sells 2,328 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,481,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 17.21% of ESCO Technologies worth $487,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESE. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 965,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,147,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 560,878 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,074,000 after buying an additional 251,917 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after acquiring an additional 364,453 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,848,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 272,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

ESE opened at $91.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 87.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.88. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.47 and a 52-week high of $115.84.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.