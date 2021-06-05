BlackRock Inc. Sells 34,610 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 438,598 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 34,610 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.36% of Shopify worth $485,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOP has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,397.85.

SHOP stock opened at $1,205.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,165.49. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $702.02 and a 1 year high of $1,499.75. The company has a market cap of $149.91 billion, a PE ratio of 94.49, a PEG ratio of 65.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 17.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The company had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

