Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) vs. Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Head to Head Review

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) and Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Blade Air Mobility has a beta of -0.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cass Information Systems has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Blade Air Mobility and Cass Information Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blade Air Mobility N/A N/A -$100,000.00 N/A N/A Cass Information Systems $144.96 million 4.55 $25.18 million N/A N/A

Cass Information Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Blade Air Mobility.

Profitability

This table compares Blade Air Mobility and Cass Information Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blade Air Mobility N/A -195.81% -3.52% Cass Information Systems 17.16% 9.68% 1.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Blade Air Mobility and Cass Information Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blade Air Mobility 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cass Information Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Blade Air Mobility presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.98%. Given Blade Air Mobility’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Blade Air Mobility is more favorable than Cass Information Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.0% of Blade Air Mobility shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of Cass Information Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Cass Information Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cass Information Systems beats Blade Air Mobility on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc. provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information. It also processes and pays facility-related invoices, such as electricity, gas, waste, and telecommunications expenses; and provides telecommunications expense management solutions. In addition, the company, through its banking subsidiary, Cass Commercial Bank, provides a range of banking products and services, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, industrial, and real estate loans; and cash management services to privately-owned businesses and faith-related ministries. Further, it provides B2B payment platform for clients that require an agile fintech partner. It operates through its banking facility near downtown St. Louis, Missouri; operating branch in the Bridgeton, Missouri; and additional leased facilities in Fenton, Missouri and Colorado Springs, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Cass Commercial Corporation and changed its name to Cass Information Systems, Inc. in January 2001. Cass Information Systems, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

