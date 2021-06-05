Blakecoin (BLC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.00

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 5th. One Blakecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Blakecoin has a total market capitalization of $31,462.22 and approximately $6.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blakecoin has traded up 6.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,130.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,633.01 or 0.07287583 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $655.73 or 0.01814926 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.62 or 0.00480553 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.48 or 0.00175706 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $272.29 or 0.00753645 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.01 or 0.00478851 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007299 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.16 or 0.00426676 BTC.

About Blakecoin

Blakecoin (BLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. Blakecoin’s total supply is 29,028,833 coins. Blakecoin’s official website is www.blakecoin.org . Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlakeCoin is based on the Blake-256 algorithm. The coin is merge mined and has a block reward, that varies based on the difficulty (25 coins + inflation(square root(difficulty * block height). The block time is 3 minutes and the block retargeting occurs every twenty successful hashing attempts. There are a total of 7 billion coins to be mined. “

Buying and Selling Blakecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blakecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blakecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

