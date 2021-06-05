Blaqclouds (NASDAQ:BCDS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Blaqclouds Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.38. Blaqclouds shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 3,000 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29.

Blaqclouds Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCDS)

Blaqclouds Inc develops software as a service solutions. The company's products include BlaqPromote for business owners to segment their customer databases; BlaqStats that provides insightful data from Website to make data-based decisions; and BlaqTrax that enables business owners to monitor staff remotely.

