BLAST Hits Market Cap of $27,971.27 (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 5th. One BLAST coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BLAST has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. BLAST has a total market cap of $27,971.27 and approximately $2.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00008882 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00013027 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000153 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000280 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BLAST Profile

BLAST (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,787,479 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

BLAST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

