Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance 24 Hour Volume Reaches $44,851.00 (BCUG)

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be bought for $1.87 or 0.00005237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a market cap of $1.21 million and $44,851.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00076199 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00025808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.69 or 0.01011741 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,581.01 or 0.09961868 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00053551 BTC.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Profile

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 906,063 coins and its circulating supply is 647,493 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance directly using U.S. dollars.

