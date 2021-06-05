Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) Price Hits $0.0038 on Top Exchanges

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded 35.4% higher against the US dollar. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a market cap of $439,292.26 and approximately $3,961.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00075764 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00025766 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.98 or 0.01012650 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,602.45 or 0.09940593 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00053966 BTC.

About Blockmason Credit Protocol

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CRYPTO:BCPT) is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BlockMason . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blockmason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Blockmason Credit Protocol

