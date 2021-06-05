BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 15,972 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 55.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,972 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.07% of American Assets Trust worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in American Assets Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $380,628.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.74 per share, for a total transaction of $674,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 90,872 shares of company stock valued at $3,144,229 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Assets Trust from $28.50 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised American Assets Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

AAT stock opened at $38.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.73 and a 52-week high of $38.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.56.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 1.34%. Equities research analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.26%.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

