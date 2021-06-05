BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 60,286 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 111.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,289 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,286 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,349,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,324,000 after purchasing an additional 356,684 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,177,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,183,000 after purchasing an additional 364,605 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,369,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,514,000 after purchasing an additional 176,526 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth about $42,468,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 4,361,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,432,000 after purchasing an additional 252,000 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. F.N.B. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

F.N.B. stock opened at $13.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.09. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $13.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

