BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 7,480 Shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,480 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.18% of Hanger worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hanger by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,917,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,117,000 after buying an additional 181,282 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hanger by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,862,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,929,000 after buying an additional 266,348 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hanger by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,101,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,212,000 after buying an additional 178,187 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in Hanger by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 538,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,844,000 after buying an additional 39,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hanger by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 494,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,883,000 after buying an additional 17,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of Hanger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $348,300.00. 3.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HNGR opened at $26.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.72. Hanger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.13 and a 52-week high of $26.69.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Hanger had a return on equity of 83.02% and a net margin of 5.04%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on HNGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Hanger from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

