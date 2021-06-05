BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 8,517 Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,517 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.11% of Matthews International worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matthews International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matthews International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matthews International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Matthews International in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

In other Matthews International news, Director David A. Schawk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $205,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Steven F. Nicola sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $417,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,498,076.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $870,660. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MATW opened at $38.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.86. Matthews International Co. has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $43.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. Matthews International had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $417.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.94 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Matthews International Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

