BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 71.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Crane by 31.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after purchasing an additional 41,673 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Crane by 40.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Crane by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 6,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Crane by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,694 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 68.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $498,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $47,435.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,016.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,685. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Crane from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

Crane stock opened at $94.11 on Friday. Crane Co. has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $99.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. Crane had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

