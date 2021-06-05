BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 64.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.05% of Group 1 Automotive worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter worth $43,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 48.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 45.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $93,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.83.

In related news, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.86, for a total value of $819,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,668.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total transaction of $255,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,490.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $4,461,290. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPI stock opened at $160.26 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.79 and a 12 month high of $175.04. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.48.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 20.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 7.31%.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

