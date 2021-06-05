BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stock Holdings in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 119.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,501 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 53,687 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 71.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

ISBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Investors Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.90.

ISBC stock opened at $14.87 on Friday. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $15.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $200.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Investors Bancorp’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 59.57%.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

