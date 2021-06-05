BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stock Position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,881,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Shares of PACB opened at $26.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 34.97, a current ratio of 35.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.65. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $53.69.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.66 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 64.25% and a negative return on equity of 43.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $970,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

