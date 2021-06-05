BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 12,977 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 632.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,977 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Shares of SKYY stock opened at $99.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.44. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.77 and a fifty-two week high of $112.02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.