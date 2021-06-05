BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 50,599 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 132.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,773 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,599 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.05% of Fulton Financial worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the first quarter worth $55,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fulton Financial during the first quarter worth $111,000. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FULT stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.24. Fulton Financial Co. has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $18.41.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $262.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.22 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 9.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.85%.

Several research analysts recently commented on FULT shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In other news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

