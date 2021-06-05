BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,038 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Mattel by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Mattel during the 4th quarter worth $382,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Mattel by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Mattel during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Mattel by 6,918.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,283,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,847,000 after buying an additional 2,250,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Mattel alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on MAT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Mattel from $23.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Mattel from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mattel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.43.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $20.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.52. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $23.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. Mattel had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 89.94%. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.