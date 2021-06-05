BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.10% of Stewart Information Services worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 204,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 415.9% during the fourth quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 24,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 20,061 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 7,743.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 29,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STC opened at $59.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.05. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $62.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.21.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $688.59 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 8.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

STC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Stewart Information Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

