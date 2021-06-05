BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 102.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,541 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,109,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,170,000 after acquiring an additional 247,085 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,822,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,456,000 after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,769,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after acquiring an additional 350,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 505,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 3,387 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $180,222.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,460.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 563,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.23 per share, with a total value of $30,001,013.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 17,642 shares of company stock valued at $972,544 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BECN stock opened at $56.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 2.02. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.56 and a 52-week high of $60.93.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 16.33% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BECN has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.15.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

