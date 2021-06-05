BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 113.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,603 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in The Simply Good Foods were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,392,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,336,000 after buying an additional 7,311,416 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,724,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,966,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,665,000 after buying an additional 798,344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,073,000 after buying an additional 648,878 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,165,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $34.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18 and a beta of 1.02. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52-week low of $16.54 and a 52-week high of $35.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.32.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $230.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.03 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.84%. The Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

SMPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Simply Good Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Simply Good Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

In related news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,346 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,409.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

